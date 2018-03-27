Arguably Oztag's number one

A Homebush Titans player streaks down the wing against St George in the Mens Open 1 final of the 2018 NSW Senior State Championships played at Coffs Harbour's C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

A Homebush Titans player streaks down the wing against St George in the Mens Open 1 final of the 2018 NSW Senior State Championships played at Coffs Harbour's C.ex Coffs International Stadium. Brad Greenshields

HOMEBUSH may have won the coveted Mens Open 1 division at C.ex Coffs International Stadium but there are other Oztag associations that can claim to be the best in the state.

The Homebush 1 team overcame St George with a fast paced display of slick passing to win the major final of the 2018 NSW Senior State Championship 6-2.

Central Coast claimed bragging rights by winning four finals and proving a very strong women's outfit.

The Central Coast girls won the Open 1 and 20s titles and finishing runner-up in the Masters.

Penrith won three state crowns including the mens and mixed divisions of the 20s age group.

Coffs Harbour is a relative newcomer to the state championships but reached one final on the weekend with the team in the womens Open 2 division losing a hard fought final 2-1 to Macarthur.

Macarthur won a second title in the mixed Opens while other associations to win two titles were Souths and South West.

Top level Oztag action will return to Coffs Harbour in October for the Australian Junior Championships before the Tag World Cup is played here over four days at the start of November.

OZTAG RESULTS

2018 NSW Senior State Championships finals.

Mens Open 1: Homebush 1 def St George 6-2

Mens Open 2: Engadine Heathcote def Ryde Eastwood 11-0

Womens Open 1: Central Coast def Kiama 3-1

Womens Open 2: Macarthur def Coffs Harbour 2-1

Mixed Opens: Macarthur def Parramatta 7-5

Mixed Opens 2: Fairfield City 2 def Newcastle 6-0

Mens 20s: Penrith 1 def Souths 6-5

Womens 20s: Central Coast def Penrith 5-1

Mixed 20s: Penrith def Central Coast 8-0

Mens 30s: Penrith def Liverpool 3-1

Mens 35s: Central Coast def Port Macquarie 8-1

Mens 40s: Norwest def Macarthur 4-3

Mens 45s: Central Coast def Port Macquarie 3-1

Mens 50s: South West def Souths 7-4

Mens 55s: Souths def Cronulla 1-0

Womens Masters: South West def Central Coast 5-0

Womens Seniors: Souths def Port Macquarie 3-2

Mixed Seniors: Sydney All Stars def St George 3-1