Beaches to close for weed spraying

Strong winds have delayed the start of aerial weed spraying of bitou bush on local beaches.

A NUMBER of coastal locations will be closed for up to four hours between Monday and Friday to carry out spraying of bitou bush.

It is part of an aerial control program by National Parks and Wildlife Service and Coffs Harbour City Council to tackle the introduced weed.

Bitou bush, a native of South Africa, is listed as a weed of national significance, a declared noxious weed and a key threatening process on the Threatened Species Conservation Act.

Areas affected include:

Moonee Beach (within Moonee Nature Reserve);

Fiddamans (Back Sandy Beach);

Pipe Clay Creek to south of Red Rock township adjoining Yuraygir National Park;

150m north of Corindi Caravan Park to Pipe Clay Creek;

Darlington Park to McDougal St Corindi.

Spraying operations are weather dependent and delays are possible.