Are your children talking about Momo?

NOT A GAME: Momo is doing the rounds of social media. Be aware of what your children are seeing. Wendy Andrews

DOES YOUR nine-year-old watch YouTube videos? Have access to WhatsApp and other social media platforms via their mobile phone?

Evil is lurking and it's name is Momo.

A creepy Manga-like character with bulging, hypnotic eyes and contorted features, Momo claims to have supernatural powers that can possess and even kill children.

This hype is something an adult may easily identify as sinister cyber bullying but to a child it can be terrifying and potentially dangerous.

First making international news in 2018, the Momo Challenge was doing the rounds of social media.

Urban legend says Momo (a distorted female character based on Japanese ubume created by an animation company which firmly denies any involvement with the Momo Challenege) contacts children through applications such as WhatsApp and instructs them to do a series of challenges, building to self-harm or suicide.

The added threat is if children don't do as instructed, they are told Momo will harm them or a family member.

Is this an elaborate hoax? Is it a horrible marketing campaign to get attention?

True or false, the reality is the images are all over the internet and children are talking about the Momo Challenge.

Cyber-bullying is no longer an I'll-get-around-to-it conversation to have with your child.

The Momo Challenge, real or not, is a blunt reminder of the importance of communicating with your children and talking often about social media and internet usage. Predators, online and off, prey on scaring kids into not telling their parents what's going on.

Children needing support could call Kids' Helpline 1800 55 1800.