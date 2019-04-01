Are you worried about your teenager's future?

ETC Transition to Work program is supporting the Coffs Coast's young people to get back into the classroom, into training or a job.

ETC's Transition to Work (TtW) program supports eligible young people who are no longer at school - to either return to school, undertake training or secure a job.

ETC's Mid North Coast Transition to Work Operations Manager Nicky Baade said the program had been successful in making some inroads into youth unemployment in the region.

"We have engaged 1400 young people on the Mid North Coast into the program since it began in April 2016 and have achieved over 950 employment placements.

"Our team will work closely with your child to develop a career pathway plan based on their strengths and interests -giving your teenager a much clearer direction of where they are heading and the steps they need to take to get there," Mrs Baade said.

"We will engage them in group activities, accredited training and one-on-one coaching and mentoring to support them on their journey."

Mrs Baade said one of the key focus areas of the program was helping young people to understand what was expected of them in the workforce and to develop the skills, attitudes and behaviours expected by employers.

"One of the ways we achieve this is through our Discovery Days where we arrange visits to different workplaces and have the employer speak to the young people openly and honestly about what they're looking for in a new recruit," Mrs Baade said.

"We also arrange work trials, work experience and internships so both the young person and the employer get a chance to see whether the arrangement is mutually beneficial. This is a great way for both parties to test the waters before entering into a more formal commitment."

For more information about the Transition to Work program visit etcltd.com.au/transitiontowork or contact Team Leader Stacey Connell on 1800 007 400.