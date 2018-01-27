Menu
Are you up for the challenge?

CAN DO: Last year's winners of the CanDo Rottnest Channel Swim were Aaron Baker, Kenzie Beswick, Kayla Baker, Carolyn Watson and Blake Baker.
Rachel Vercoe
by

IF you're a strong swimmer and want to help families going through a difficult time, don't miss the Rottnest Channel Swim which will raise money for the CanDo Cancer trust.

The challenge is open for schools to compete and is made up of 30 minute timeslots for teams of four to six swimmers to swim as many laps as they can to make up 19.7km or 394 laps.

Entry into the challenge for each team is $250 which is donated to the CanDo trust, a local cancer charity who help to pay household bills for those suffering from cancer and struggling to pay bills including rego, phone, fuel and treatment.

Competitors will receive a tshirt and official Rottnest Channel swim cap.

When: Saturday, March 17 starting at 9am and finishing around 2pm.

If your school would like to enter, call Wayne Edwards on 0477 299 769 or visit candocancertrust.com. au

Coffs Coast Advocate
Didios hook up more than 100,000 online fishing fans

Didios hook up more than 100,000 online fishing fans

FAMILIAR faces are cropping on phone and computer screens hauling big fish from spots just a cast away from our doorstep.

Get into the swim on Saturday

FREE CPR SESSION: Life guards Emily Nudd and Dale Brown demonstrate the life saving skill.

WHAT would you do in a situation where a person needs CPR?

Men fined over sanctuary zone fishing

Two men have been caught fishing in a Solitary Islands Marine Park sanctuary zone.

Fishing in a sanctuary zone and possessing a threatened species.

Speed dealings give Axemen a welcome boost

ON THE RAMPAGE: Former Woolgoolga Seahorses forward AJ Gilbert will line up for the Axemen.

Coches cup of coffee lands former Super Rugby star.

