Moonee Beach Newsagency has sold the winning lottery ticket.

WHAT can you buy for $2.20 you might ask?

One lucky person has purchased the winning Lucky lotteries super jackpot ticket worth over $8 million for this small price.

If you bought a lottery ticket from Moonee Beach Newsagency recently, you might be holding the winning ticket.

The newsagency received a call from state lottery announcing they'd sold a winning ticket.

Drawn on Tuesday, May 2, the person is registered and lottery are trying to contact them.

Someones life is about to change.