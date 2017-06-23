Are you super Keen about your chilli?

IT MIGHT be the middle of winter but things are starting to get hot.

The Keen's Sawtell Chilli Festival promises hot food, hot entertainment and plenty of fun.

There is a great mix of stallholders booked for the July 1 event which runs from 10am to 4pm in First Avenue Sawtell. Come dressed in your red hot chilli best, the street will be closed to cars so we can all party.

Your gold coin entry could win you one of several lucky "door” prizes.

"This year we'll have a bigger stage and have moved one to Second Avenue so the flow will be better,” Clive Greenway, festival co-ordinator said.

Big crowds at the Sawtell Chilli Festival 2016 Claudia Jambor

"Stages at either end of the festival will have entertainment and there will also be rides for the kids and a jumping castle.

"A national women's magazine is coming along to photograph women over 40 who are well dressed, so if that sounds like you come and be part of the fun.

"We also have a cook off where five of our local businesses were asked to produce a meal which can be easily prepared and cooked in half an hour using Keen's new chilli product. The cook off will happen at 12.30pm with recipe cards for people to take home.”

SAVE THE DATE:

Keen's Sawtell Chilli Festival July 1