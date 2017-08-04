Are you 'reddy' to run?

GET SET: The Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival is being held on Sunday, September 3.

LOCAL organisation Key Employment has issued a challenge to other local businesses, encouraging them to sign up for Coffs Harbour's Running Festival on Sunday, September 3, which is just four weeks away.

Key Employment has entered a group of more than 100 in the event this year, made up of staff, family, friends and clients and is urging other Coffs Coast businesses to join in the fun.

"Last year we had 98 participants and everyone was so happy to have been a part of it they all plan to return this year," Key Employment spokesperson Stewart Robertson said.

Key Employment has been a major sponsor of the Running Festival since its inception six years ago.

"The Running Festival is a major event in the Key Employment diary," Robertson said.

"The 3km walk/run is the embodiment of a community event with anyone able to participate and enjoy a magnificent course in this beautiful city."

Some of the Key Employment team are using the event as a chance to kickstart a fitness campaign, others have been training hard for their nominated event, while for many it is a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the atmosphere of the day.

Whatever the reason, the event offers something for all ages and abilities and is a great excuse to get outside and do something healthy and active in the local community.

Other local groups already signed up and ready to toe the start line at the Running Festival include Genesis Fitness, Bendigo Bank, Faircloth & Reynolds and Adele House.

Expect to see them all proudly dressed in their corporate branded active wear on the day.

Along with their physical participation, entrants will also be raising money for local charities including Camp Quality, Early Connections, Coffs Coast Autism, Life Education and St John Ambulance. Since 2011, the event has raised more than $140,000 for these local organisations.

"Entries are well and truly up on this time last year and we are anticipating record numbers once again," event director Sinclair Black said.

"We have a handful of international entries as well as many from Queensland, country Victoria, South Australia, the ACT and everywhere in between.

"We have an age range spanning eighty years with our youngest competitor just 2 years old and our eldest, a sprightly 82."

Whether you're a serious runner, casual jogger or first-timer, don't miss your chance to be a part of Coffs Harbour's favourite sporting event, the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival on September 3.