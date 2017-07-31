Are you really an organ donor? Be sure to check

IF YOU thought you were already an organ donor you might want to re-check.

Federal member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker warned the old system of ticking a box at the back of your driver's licence had lapsed.

"Many people think that because they ticked the box on their licence that they are registered organ donors," he said.

"It's important to re-register to save people's lives and reducing the waiting list of people who are waiting to receive an organ transplant."

To check your organ donation status or to register visit donatelife.gov.au.

Mr Hartsuyker will embark on a motorcycle ride from Coffs Harbour to Port Macquarie this Saturday to raise awareness about organ donation.

To join the ride, visit lukehartsuyker.com.au/ride.

The ride will leave the Jetty Foreshore at 9am.