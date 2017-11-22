Are you living large or is your floorspace shrinking?

SMALL MOVES: The average size of the Australian home is on the wane.

DO you live in spacious luxury, or cramped quarters? A study has found Australian homes are getting smaller, despite our houses being rated among the biggest in the world.

CommSec's Home Size Trends report has found our homes - which include houses and apartments - are the smallest they've been in two decades.

The report found the average floor size of an Aussie dwelling was around 190 square metres, down 2.7 per cent over the past 12 months and the smallest since 1997.

Despite this, Australian homes remain, on average, almost the biggest in the world, second only to the US at 204.3sqm.

Not surprisingly, space-restricted and apartment-rich Hong Kong has the smallest average home floor size of just 43.6sqm.

CommSec believes the shrinking trend is due to the increase in the number of apartments being built, particularly in the capital cities.

Seven years ago around 27 per cent of homes built in Australia were apartments; today units account for almost half (47 per cent) of all homes built.

While there are more apartments they're getting smaller too, shrinking from an average floor size of 140sqm over the 2004-09 period to 130sqm in 2017.

But although more apartments means smaller floor sizes overall, Australian detached and free-standing homes are actually getting bigger.

The report found the average new house built during the 2017 financial year was more than 233sqm, the largest in four years and more than 11% bigger than 20 years ago.

"Aussies are still building some of the biggest detached houses in the world,” CommSec chief economist Craig James said.

"In fact, the size of the average new house has grown slightly over the past two years but the average house size isn't reaching new highs, having peaked around six years ago. There are still McMansions being built, but there are fewer of them.”

The study found the average new house size in the past year is still far bigger than those built in the 1980s and 1990s, with houses more than 30 per cent bigger than 30 years ago.

While houses are still big, the appeal of apartments and townhouses is strong with younger generations.

"Generation Y, millennial couples and small families want to live closer to work, cafes, restaurants, shopping and airports and are giving up living space for better proximity to these desirable amenities,” Mr James said.

The trend for children to stay with their parents for longer is also having an impact.

"No doubt the cost of homes and rising rents have been key influences,” Mr James said.

"With the ageing population, more generations are choosing to stick together in the one dwelling, a trend that is a consequence of the increased size and quality of homes. And given the increased preference to attend universities and colleges, Generation Y was forced to share accommodation and save longer to buy a home.”

The report, which was compiled from Australian Bureau of Statistics data, found that the number of people in each household has consistently fallen from 100 years ago when the average was 4.5 people for each house, by 2006 this had almost halved.