Are you interested in a new career in nursing?

KAARIN Goeldner has run hotels, managed celebrity public relations and worked for global IT companies.

Now the Coffs Harbour-based woman is relaunching her career, as a nurse.

Still not sure what she wants to be when she grows up, Kaarin jokingly describes herself as a 'multi-potentialite'. Yet the third-year Southern Cross University nursing student remains focused on a local career in Critical Care Nursing, which includes Emergency, Intensive Care and High Dependency Care.

"Critical care is what's interesting to me in nursing. I like to think on my feet," Kaarin says.

Which is fortunate for a nursing student in the middle of a pandemic.

Along with her University studies, Kaarin is currently completing an exclusive program for emerging nurse leaders run by the Australian College of Nursing (ACN). She was one of 11 students nationally (and only two in NSW) invited to take part.

After a varied professional career Kaarin Goeldner has made the move into nursing.

The Emerging Nurse Leader (ENL) program identifies students and early career nurses who have demonstrated a commitment to leadership in nursing and then supports them through a nine-month program of personal and professional development.

"Kaarin's application demonstrated compelling evidence of leadership potential and a passionate vision for the advancement of the nursing profession in Australia," said CAN's Stefanie Dosen.

"She's a motivated up-and-coming nurse leader who exemplifies the ethos of the Emerging Nurse Leader program."

Kaarin is already experiencing the benefits of being involved.

"The program provides high-profile mentors specifically matched to my direction in nursing who will help me to achieve my goals. I have a mentor on the Sunshine Coast who is a Professor in Nursing with an intensive care background, so I am lucky to have access to her," says Kaarin.

"I also have a separate career coach and fantastic local support from my Southern Cross University lecturers to help me stay on track. The ENL program has also provided me the opportunity to speak at national events, like the 2020

Australian Healthcare Week Expo in Sydney in March where I was part of a panel discussion. I'll also be attending the National Nursing Forum in Canberra in August."

After graduation, Kaarin hopes to be accepted into Coffs Harbour Base Hospital's graduate nursing program and will be reapplying for next year's Emerging Nurse Leader program, stage two.



