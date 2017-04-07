Are you Coffs Harbour's next Showgirl?

SHOW TIME: Entries are being accepted for this year's Coffs Harbour Showgirl.

ARE you a local girl with confidence, goals, ambition and a friendly disposition?

The aim of the Coffs Harbour Showgirl Competition is to find an ambassador for Coffs Harbour, the Show, the Sydney Royal Easter Show and the agricultural movement across New South Wales.

The showgirl reigns for one year and includes being in the public eye, networking, presenting prizes and assisting in organising the next showgirl competition

The title is Coffs Harbour Showgirl (not Miss Showgirl) and it is not a beauty contest or intelligence test.

This year's showgirl competition includes a free etiquette class by Impress to Success for all contestants. There is also an interview night in front of a panel of three judges.

Following on from that is a networking night to give contestants the opportunity to meet with local business owners. Contestants gain free entry into the Show and participant in the grand parade by riding in the vintage cars. All contestants receive prizes from the Coffs Coast Health Club and the Big Banana as well as the opportunity to do radio interviews.

If you like the idea of networking, representing your area and having the prestigious title of Coffs Harbour Showgirl entrant on your resume, it's time to fill out your entry form.

Entries close May 1 and forms are available at coffsharbourshowsociety .com.au/competitions /showgirl

General inquiries to Mel melgcrossland@gmail.com