Are you a great shot?

WINNER 2017: Amy Jean Harding's image of 'Beryl with Jesus' took out top honours last year.

HOW good a shot are you? If you can capture an everyday moment in Australian life with your camera, you could be in the running for a $10,000 prize.

Amateur and professional photographers are invited to submit their most magical, inspiring or everyday experience that has been caught on camera for one of the country's biggest photography competitions.

The Australian Life photo competition and exhibition organised by the City of Sydney tells everyday stories of Australia in all its forms, from the city to rural communities and the outback.

Lord Mayor Of Sydney, Clover Moore said the city was looking for engaging and intriguing images that depict Australian life beyond the obvious and traditional.

2017 FINALIST: Natalie Grono calls her image of summer in the suburbs 'Golden Hour'.

Entries are expected from around the nation and ,from these, 22 finalists will be selected by a panel of judges. These images will be "blown up to bed sheet size” for the outdoor exhibition in September curated by photographer Sandy Edwards.

Australian Life is part of the City of Sydney's year-round Art & About program of events and temporary art projects in unusual places throughout the city.

Entries open June 8 and close July 29. Learn more and T&Cs here