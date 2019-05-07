Are we a selfish country?

The new report from many of Australia's top charities concludes Australia is becoming a meaner more inward looking selfish country.

The new report from many of Australia's top charities concludes Australia is becoming a meaner more inward looking selfish country. Christian Berechree

DID you know one in every two women do not feel safe to walk alone at night?

This statistic in a new report won't be the only one to get you thinking about the world we live in and wondering if we are actually turning into a mean country.

"It's a national disgrace that so many women feel unsafe on the streets of Australia," Community Council for Australia CEO, David Crosbie said.

"Our incarceration rates are utterly shameful. The level of giving to charity and overseas countries is just not good enough. We can and must do more.

The conclusion to the report The Australia we want, released by a number of Australia's top charities, is Australia is becoming a more inward looking, selfish country.

"We have to find new ways forward, it is that simple. We have to imagine a much better, brighter future and go for it. The charity sector wants to see a more generous, kinder Australia that helps people who are doing it tough. So many people are."

"We want leaders to move forward and strengthen our communities so we can actually have the Australia we all want.

"There are many things in this new report that should raise alarm bells and highlight clearly we've got a lot of work to do for the sake of Australia's future."

Sixty leaders from the not-for-profit sector helped to develop the report.

Key findings:

- Current incarceration rates are now almost three times that of Ireland and double most European countries and higher than any country in Western Europe.

- Australia has close to 13,000 prisoners in custody who have not been sentenced. Many waiting months to know their sentence.

- One in four women will not walk in their local area after dark. For men, it's one in 24.

- More people now die by suicide than the road toll, terrorism, violence and most diseases.

- The rate of suicide amongst Indigenous Australians is currently double that of non-Indigenous Australians.

- The report highlights Australians give significantly less to charity than individuals in the USA, Canada and the UK.

- One in five adult Australians aged between 15 and 74 did not complete secondary education and it is worse in rural areas.

- Women are experiencing a gender pay gap of in excess of 14%.

- Despite all the hot air about addressing climate change, CO2 emissions in Australia have risen.