Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dreamworld Tiger
Dreamworld Tiger "Adira" cools off from the heat in Tiger Islands pool. Pics Adam Head
Money

Profit still eludes Dreamworld operator

by Kathleen Skene
22nd Feb 2019 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DREAMWORLD operator Ardent Leisure Group has logged a $21.8 million loss for the first six months of the financial year as costs from the 2016 Thunder River Rapids tragedy continued to drag on the company's bottom line.

The losses - $6.2 million worse than the same period last year - came off the back of a $38.9 million dive in revenue, largely related to the company's sale of its marinas and bowling centres.

Teh result follows a horror previous year for the company, which posted an eye-watering $88.6 million loss for 2017-18.

New Dreamworld CEO John Osborne. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
New Dreamworld CEO John Osborne. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT


Ardent's theme parks business, comprising Dreamworld, WhiteWater World and Skypoint, reported flat revenue despite lower visitation, as fewer customers paid more than they did a year ago.

Earnings at the theme parks were down 36 per cent, with the parks recording a net loss of $12.4 million, compared to $25.4 million the same time last year, when Ardent was forced to write down the value of Dreamworld by $22.8 million.

The company cited "continued slow recovery following the incident in October 2016, the coronial inquest and reduced ride availability" for the continued losses at the theme parks.

Chinese tourists at Dreamworld Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Chinese tourists at Dreamworld Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

The company spent $5.3 million in the six months to December 25 on "Dreamworld incident costs", after insurance payments had been taken into account, and another $1.9 million on restructuring costs and other one-offs.

Despite an overall revenue slide compared to last year, the company's ongoing operations logged a 19 per cent increase in revenue, driven by its US-based Main Event business.

More to come

ardent leisure dreamworld editors picks group money operator results

Top Stories

    Investigations continue into how man sustained injuries

    premium_icon Investigations continue into how man sustained injuries

    News POLICE are calling for witnesses as they continue to piece together how a 45-year-old man sustained serious head and facial injuries on the mid north coast.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 10:15 AM
    Grieving father praises first responders to son's crash

    premium_icon Grieving father praises first responders to son's crash

    News His son was killed when his b-double ran off the road at Raleigh.

    Council launches campaign to build the best bypass

    Council launches campaign to build the best bypass

    News Coffs Harbour City Council has its controversial signs back up today

    What's next for Coffs boat ramp upgrade?

    premium_icon What's next for Coffs boat ramp upgrade?

    News Community looking ahead after $10 million funding assured.