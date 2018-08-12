Arcing powerline leaves suburb without power
UPDATE: Power has since been restored to Emerald Beach homes and businesses after an earlier power outage that lasted several hours this afternoon.
EARLIER: AN arcing powerline that led to an explosion is being blamed for a power outage that this afternoon has left more than a 1,000 homes without power on the Northern Beaches.
Essential Energy has advised that 1211 homes at Emerald Beach are without power.
Residents captured footage of a slackened powerline blowing in the wind and exploding.
The outage occurred just before 2pm and crews are working to restore power.
The last update given was at 5pm.