Emerald Beach is experiencing a mass power outage this afternoon.
News

Arcing powerline leaves suburb without power

12th Aug 2018 4:45 PM

UPDATE: Power has since been restored to Emerald Beach homes and businesses after an earlier power outage that lasted several hours this afternoon. 

EARLIER: AN arcing powerline that led to an explosion is being blamed for a power outage that this afternoon has left more than a 1,000 homes without power on the Northern Beaches. 

Essential Energy has advised that 1211 homes at Emerald Beach are without power. 

Residents  captured footage of a slackened powerline blowing in the wind and exploding.

The outage occurred just before 2pm and crews are working to restore power. 

The last update given was at 5pm.  

Coffs Coast Advocate

