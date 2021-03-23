Architects vie for coveted jetty foreshores gig

The successful architect for the public domain works will be announced at the end of April. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Three regionally-based architects are vying to have a vital stake in the much-anticipated transformation of Coffs Harbour’s jetty foreshores.

Coffs Harbour firms Casa Koala Architecture and DRA Architects, as well as Port Macquarie’s King & Campbell have all been short-listed to pitch designs for the public domain works involved in the State Government redevelopment project.

The final designs will be assessed by a Design Review Panel comprised of independent professionals, with a Department of Planning, Industry and Environment spokesperson confirming the successful architect will be selected at the end of April 2021.

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh last week revealed construction was slated to begin in mid-2021 subject to approvals, after the State Government allocated $20m in economic stimulus funding to fast-track the works last year.

“We are impressed with the calibre of architects and look forward to the successful architect joining the team and working with the community as we prepare to shape and deliver a thriving new waterfront precinct for Coffs Harbour,” Mr Singh said.

Casa Koala Architecture’s striking designs have been cropping up along the Coffs Coast in recent years, with completed projects including Sawtell retirement village Marian Grove, and Coffs jetty apartment complex Pandanus.

A DA has been approved for the construction of commercial and apartment complex 'Bohemian', designed by Casa Koala Architecture. Photo from Casa Koala Architecture.

The firm has major Coffs-based projects in the pipeline including the $22m redevelopment of Aanuka Beach Resort, a seven-storey boutique commercial and apartment building in the heart of Coffs Jetty dubbed Bohemian Coffs Harbour, and major upgrades of local nurseries including Coffs Harbour Nursery and Sawtell Link Gardens.

Based in both Coffs Harbour and Grafton, DRA Architects is behind a number of major projects along the coast with examples including the major upgrade of the C.ex Coffs International Stadium, the redevelopment of Grafton Regional Gallery, the Sawtell Church redevelopment, St Patrick’s Primary School in Macksville, and Coffs Harbour’s Bellbowrie Motors showroom.

DRA Architects was involved in the major C.ex Coffs International Stadium Upgrade.

It may not have the strongest presence on the Coffs Coast, but consulting firm King & Campbell is behind the design of the Port Macquarie town centre in a project that spanned from 1995 to 2018. It has also been involved in Port Macquarie residential subdivisions including Rainbow Beach Estate and Sanctuary Springs Estate.

Meanwhile, Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh confirmed a broader community consultation process on the future of the foreshores will begin around the same time that the civil infrastructure and public domain works will be underway in mid-2021.

King & Campbell's major projects include the Port Macquarie town centre. Photo from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.

The next round of consultation, which is likely to include online surveys, drop-in session and information days, aims to ensure that the final concept plan which outlines land uses reflects the desires of the community.

This comes after the Draft Concept Plan released in October last year sparked controversy over its provision for a retirement home by the site of the former fishing club – some of the most coveted real estate in Coffs.

A 12-member project committee consisting of locals has also been tasked with better aligning the plans with the community’s vision.

Originally published as Architects vie for coveted jetty foreshores gig