Mitel And MLB Present London Series 2019
Celebrity

Archie's surprise christening venue revealed

by Stephen Drill
2nd Jul 2019 5:20 AM
MORE  details about the controversial christening of royal baby Archie have been released as Harry and Meghan's privacy demand anger royal fans.

Prince Harry and Meghan have continued on their staunch line of keeping details of Archie's life private.

The service will be held in the Queen's private chapel, which is impossible to see or access from the public areas of the castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have angered royal fans with their privacy demands. Picture: Getty
There had been an expectation that the christening would happen in St George's chapel, where the couple were married.

But Harry and Meghan have maintained that because Archie was unlikely to ever be king, he should be given more privacy than his cousins, Prince William and Kate's three children.

The service will be held on Saturday, with photographs likely to be released on Sunday London time.

There have been debates about allowing one press photographer or TV camera to capture the arrival of guests.

Harry and Meghan have risked fracturing their relationship with the British public as a result of their privacy demands.

There was widespread reporting of their $4.3 million (AUD) renovation to Frogmore Cottage after figures were released last week.

The cost was picked up by British taxpayers.

Harry and Meghan have spent millions renovating Frogmore Cottage — to the anger of taxpayers.
The couple has only provided one photograph opportunity and one Instagram post since Archie was born on May 6.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, a royal watcher's bible, said the royal couple risked angering the public.

She said that the Queen was criticised when she did not release details about one of her children and that led to changes.

The Queen will not be able to attend this weekend's christening.

