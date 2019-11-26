Jofra Archer's alleged racial abuser 'identified'

Jofra Archer has been racially abused on more than one occasion.

Jofra Archer has been racially abused on more than one occasion.

THE fan who is believed to have shouted racial abuse at Jofra Archer "may have been identified".

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, local authorities are confident of being able to identify the fan who allegedly racially abused the England fast bowler during Monday's test match against the Black Caps.

Archer, who made a career-high 30 in England's eventual loss by an innings and 65 runs, took to Twitter on Monday night to reveal the "disturbing" incident.

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team," Archer wrote.

"The crowd was been (sic) amazing this week except for that one guy, the Barmy Army was good as usual also."

Archer told ESPN that the abuser was one New Zealand spectator who had been commenting "about the colour of my skin".

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019

He also claimed that the same person had seemingly contacted him on Instagram with additional insults. As a result, authorities are confident of identifying the fan.

Archer further outlined the nature of the abuse in a previous tweet that was subsequently deleted: "Can the guy that was yelling bbc and bc from the scoreboard area today come forward and tell me what those words mean please? Because I don't..."

New Zealand Cricket confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday morning and apologised to Archer.

The England and Wales Cricket Board also said it was investigating the incident, adding that it "took place after Archer was dismissed and was walking off the field to the pavilion".

We are shocked and disappointed to hear of the verbal abuse @JofraArcher received after the Test today. @englandcricket might be our rivals but they're also our friends and racist abuse is never okay! — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 25, 2019

The Test was the first to be held at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval and was Archer's first test away from home after the 24-year-old shone during the Ashes.

Archer took 1-107 with the ball, and contributed scores of four and 30 with the bat.

The allegation follows two Australian supporters being thrown out of the Old Trafford ground in Manchester during the Ashes in September for "foul and abusive" language directed towards Archer.

The Telegraph reported that the duo shouted abuse at Archer while he was fielding on the first day of the fourth Ashes Test, including insults such as "Jofra, show us your passport", and references to his Barbados heritage.

This article originally appeared on the NZ Herald and was reproduced with permission.