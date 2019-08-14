Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Archbishop Peter Comensoli at the National Press Club mid-last year
Archbishop Peter Comensoli at the National Press Club mid-last year
News

Archbishop visits George Pell in prison

14th Aug 2019 12:15 PM

DISGRACED cardinal and convicted child abuser George Pell has been visited in prison by Melbourne's most senior Catholic.

Archbishop Peter Comensoli says he saw Pell in prison about two months ago, as the former cardinal awaited the outcome of his appeal over his conviction for sexual abuse.

"I think he has a sense of waiting, as anything there would be a psychological agitation about waiting for what's going to be the outcome of the appeal, but I found him strong spiritually and calm and very conversive," Archbishop Comensoli told ABC Melbourne on Wednesday.

More Stories

archbishop melbourne george pell

Top Stories

    Politicians score points as workers face cuts

    premium_icon Politicians score points as workers face cuts

    Business AS both sides accuse each other of political point-scoring hundreds of Essential Energy workers across the region face an uncertain future.

    • 14th Aug 2019 11:16 AM
    Coffs Coast mourns a remarkable lady

    premium_icon Coffs Coast mourns a remarkable lady

    News Businesswoman and community stalwart Kerry Hines has died.

    Construction begins on $11m trades training hub

    premium_icon Construction begins on $11m trades training hub

    News The facility could deliver 200 new training places

    Relieving the strain on council’s budget

    premium_icon Relieving the strain on council’s budget

    News Emergency services levy has putting strain on council budgets