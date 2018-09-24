Menu
Eli Evans in his Skoda.
Eli Evans in his Skoda. ARC
Sport

ARC showdown primed for Coffs Coast

24th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
KENNARDS Hire Rally Australia will decide the winner of the 2018 CAMS Australian Rally Championship in November after the penultimate national round failed to produce an unbeatable leader in South Australia today.　

Despite a tough weekend in the Bott Adelaide Hills Rally, three-time champion Eli Evans retains the lead in the six-round series, but rivals Harry Bates, Steve Glenney and Molly Taylor also remain in contention for the NSW Coffs Coast finale on 15-18 November.　

Harry Bates.
Harry Bates. ARC

Bates, driving a Toyota Yaris AP4, was the overall Adelaide Hills Rally winner across two heats ahead of Taylor in a Subaru Impreza and Evans, who was fourth in a Skoda Fabia.

Glenney finished eighth in a Subaru.　

Steve Glenney.
Steve Glenney. ARC

With a total of 100 points available at Rally Australia for the outright ARC round winner and winner of each of the three daily legs, all four drivers have a chance at the title.　

Molly Taylor.
Molly Taylor. ARC

Provisional championship standings: 1 Eli Evans 310-points, 2 Harry Bates 281, 3 Steve Glenney 273, 4 Molly Taylor 249.　

Coffs Coast Advocate

