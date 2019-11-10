Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT DRIVING: Molly Taylor in action on the Coffs Coast in 2017. The ARC won't be held this year because of the bushfires.
NOT DRIVING: Molly Taylor in action on the Coffs Coast in 2017. The ARC won't be held this year because of the bushfires. Brad Greenshields
News

ARC cancelled, WRC could be 'significantly shortened'

Sam Flanagan
by
10th Nov 2019 12:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE bushfires which have impacted large parts of the North Coast have forced organisers to make changes to the upcoming Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

While the WRC component of the event is still proposed to be run at this stage, the CAMS Australian Rally Championship (ARC) will not take place.

Rally Australia released a statement earlier this morning outlining further changes to the event are expected.

"Rally Australia is consulting with emergency services, authorities and the local community about the evolving situation," the statement said.

"We still hope to stage the final round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, although it may be on a significantly shortened course."

While no ARC points will be awarded, a number of ARC regulars will still be in action at this stage, given they had entered in the WRC component of the event.

However, Subaru do Motorsport's Molly Taylor has withdrawn her WRC entry from the event and Subaru have confirmed the team has donated its entry fees to the Coffs Coast Rural Fire Service.

ARC competitors learned of the event's cancellation via email this weekend. 

"Due to bushfires in the Coffs Coast area, the national competition (car numbers 80-151) has had to be cancelled," the email read. 

"Consequently, there will be no points awarded to the national event or any subsequent championships, and there will be no awards presented for the rally. 

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to you and your team and we appreciate your understanding."

Competitors will be refunded their entry fee if they chose to withdraw, alternatively they have been invited to provide demonstration runs on the Destination NSW Super Special Stage and Raleigh Raceway.

Competitors who would like their entry refund to be donated to the Coffs Coast Rural Fire Service can do so by emailing competitors@rallyaustralia.com.au by Sunday, November 17. 

australian rally championship coffs coast coffs harbour rally australia world rally championship wrc
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fireys chilling warning: Tuesday will see lives at risk

        Fireys chilling warning: Tuesday will see lives at risk

        News Firefighters are desperately trying to control devastating bushfires across NSW before a ‘danger day’ of weather forecast for Tuesday.

        SAFETY FIRST: Smoke causes sport fixtures to be cancelled

        premium_icon SAFETY FIRST: Smoke causes sport fixtures to be cancelled

        News A RAFT of senior and junior sport has been impacted.

        WATCH: Fireys, community members fight Nymboida fires

        premium_icon WATCH: Fireys, community members fight Nymboida fires

        Breaking Harrowing scenes from Nymboida after a blaze hit last night.

        Hell on earth: Two dead, five missing, 150 homes razed

        Hell on earth: Two dead, five missing, 150 homes razed

        News Two people have died as bushfires ravage NSW