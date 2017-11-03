Arc Attack returns with new company

Warren and Sheenah Whitten at their Arc Attack Engineering factory in Woolgoolga.

AFTER allegedly being deceived out of more than $500,000 by a Coffs Harbour accountant, the owners of Arc Attack Engineering are back on track with a new company.

Woolgoolga locals Warren and Sheenah Whitten have begun trading as Arc Attack Fabrication, thanking locals for their support as they get back on their feet with their award-winning engineering firm.

"We have been totally overwhelmed by the messages, texts and phone calls we have received, in some cases from total strangers. We greatly appreciate it and thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” wrote Mrs Whitten on Facebook.

The accountant responsible has since been arrested and charged with obtaining benefit by deception.

He has been granted conditional bail and will attend Coffs Harbour Local Court on November 13.

The Daily Telegraph reported the charge relates to the accountant allegedly failing to pass on tax payments to the Australian Taxation Office.

The company, which had been operating for 20 years, were forced to go into liquidation, but returned on October 20 with their new business.

Arc Attack is responsible for engineering some of the most iconic structures around the region, including the Sky Walk at Sealy Lookout, the Coffs Harbour Skate Park, the barbecue shelters at the Jetty Foreshores, the water tower at Woolgoolga and more.