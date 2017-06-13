'Aqua Dog' rescued by Baywatch impersonator

THOUSANDS of people have praised the brave Coffs Harbour Water Police officer who rescued a rather adventurous dog.

Bruno, renamed as 'Aqua Dog' by NSW Police, drew the concerns of onlookers as he was spotted swimming about 100m offshore of Coffs Harbour.

On Facebook, NSW Police quipped the dog was attempting a "new world record” by swimming from the Coffs Coast to New Zealand.

Water Police were tasked to the rescue but when officers pulled up alongside Bruno, he refused to hop aboard the boat and continued paddling on.

Senior Constable Joshua Shaw was then "forced to do his best Baywatch impersonation” and dove in to save the dog.

This heroic tale created quite a stir on social media, attracting more than 16,000 'likes' and close to 2500 comments on the NSW Police Facebook page.