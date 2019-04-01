Best and worst April Fools’ Day jokes

April Fools' Day is upon us again - and there's no shortage of jokes flying around from some of Australia's most well-known companies.

Take a look at some of the ones we've spotted below:

STANDING SLEEP DESK

The world's first standing sleep desk came to Groupon, which claimed it was designed by a team of inertia experts from Restorative Engineering Management Inc (REM).

The NapDesk 2000 was said to be an ergonomically designed, slumber inducing office essential that provides the optimal angle for a quick nap.

The NapDesk 2000 from Groupon. Picture: Supplied

HOME LOANS FOR DOGS

ING in Australia offered home loans up to $20,000 for Australian pet owners to build or buy a dream property for their pets. Owners are responsible for the repayments.

ING Australia's funny home loans for pups. Picture: Supplied

CONTIKICAM

Contiki tried to launch ContikiCam, a discreet on-board camera to capture a traveller's every move and allow friends and family to follow on from the comfort of their home.

DELIVEROO "DITCHES" PIZZA CRUST

Delivery giant Deliveroo announced its plan to remove all crust options from the app, due to overwhelming anti-crust feedback from customers placing pizza orders across all of its 14 markets.

Deliveroo's joke involved cutting crust off its menu. Picture: Supplied

AUDIBLE FOR FISH

The team at Audible said they had launched Audible for Fish - a three-second audiobook designed to keep our scaly friends company while we aren't at home, as research has shown fish are stimulated by short bursts of audio. Visit Audible.com.au/fish.

Audible for Fish — an April fools' Day joke. Picture: Supplied

ORIGIN'S GOING TO THE SUN FOR POWER

Origin claimed it was heading to the sun to power the entire planet, in a mission to capture solar power in its purest form.

BEDSHARE SERVICE

TraveLodge Hotels claimed it had created a new room share option where guests can be paired with travellers that are checking in and out at a similar time. If they extend their stay, someone else can replace their previous Bedshare buddy.

Travelodge's Bedshare service. Picture: Supplied

BIN CHICKEN DISPLAY

Sydney's WILD LIFE zoo announced their latest exhibit would be a bin chicken display. They claimed to have hired a 'Senior Bin Chicken Keeper' Emma Malik, who said the zoo was responding to high demand from guests.

The zoo said it would open an ibis exhibit due to high demand. Picture: Supplied

ORANGE TURNS PINK

The city of Orange, NSW declared it would be changing its name to Pink later this year.

"We're already known throughout the country as Orange, so it's not a big deal to make the switch to Pink. It's only a few shades to the right on the colour spectrum," Orange Mayor Reg Kidd said.

Caddie Marshall General Manager from Orange 360 believes that the name change will also support local food producers in the area.

"The old name was so confusing, because we don't grow Oranges in Orange. We grow Pink Lady Apples, so the name change will not only boost visitation to the area, it will also support our growers."

