Approved unit block could add to property values

IN A narrow vote, councillors voted to push for the approval of a $3 million block of units overlooking Coffs Harbour's iconic Jetty Beach.

The previously rejected development application submitted by Coffs Harbour-based developer Robert Shone to demolish an existing two-storey home on 31 Camperdown St and build a six-storey unit block got given a new lease of life at the latest council meeting.

A motion to make a review of determination, with the view to approve the residential flat by varying the maximum building height, was put forward by Cr Keith Rhoades and seconded by Cr Michael Adendorff.

HIGH DENSITY: Robert Shone Constructions proposed apartment block development in Camperdown St. Contributed

The motion included approving the DA for strata-subdivision and demolition of the existing structure despite strong opposition from Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight.

"It doesn't fit, it's as simple as that," Cr Knight said.

"The building is too big for the block.

"In my opinion, we are putting ourselves at risk of other developers."

Deputy Mayor George Cecato said he at first struggled with approving the DA.

He was won over though, after he said feedback from three local real estate agents suggested if a "quality" development like 31 Camperdown St was approved, nearby properties could increase in value by 30-40%.

Cr Adendorff said it would be "reckless" and "irresponsible" of the council if it did not approve such a development.

The motion was voted for by Crs Rhoades, Adendorff, Cecato and Jan Strom.

Crs Knight, Townley and Tegan Swan voted against the motion.

The existing home at 31 Camperdown St, the proposed site for the $3 million multi-apartment block. Google Streetview

The DA was initially voted down 5-3 by the council on April 27.

On June 23, the council received an application for a review of the determination under Section 82A of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 from Mr Shone's legal representative.

No changes were made to the DA.

The application was advertised as required by regulations and received 15 submissions.