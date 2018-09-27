Menu
Denis Wagner. Qantas pilot training academy announced for Wellcamp airport. Thursday, 27th Sep, 2018.
Approved request clears runway for Qantas pilot academy

Tom Gillespie
21st Dec 2018 11:01 AM
THE development of the Qantas pilot training academy has taken a major leap forward, with the first step approved by the Toowoomba Regional Council this week.

The council officers granted a "variation request" from applicant the Wagner Corporation, which would re-classify subsequent development applications on the relevant land as "code-assessable" rather than "impact-assessable".

This meant any further requests would be tested against the TRC's planning scheme only, and wouldn't necessarily include submissions from residents or stakeholders.

The land impacted included Wellcamp Airport as well as certain lots in the Wellcamp Business Park.

PLANS SUBMITTED: Concept designs for the upcoming Qantas pilot training academy at Wellcamp Airport.
PLANS SUBMITTED: Concept designs for the upcoming Qantas pilot training academy at Wellcamp Airport. Tom Gillespie

The request, which did not propose any change to zones or precincts, also included other variations that affected the assessment benchmarks and certain buffer zones.

Planning officer Sophie Spencer said the variation request met the planning scheme requirements.

"The proposed Variation Request is recommended to be approved subject to conditions, particularly that give effect to the intention of the proposed variation without approving the Variation Scheme," she wrote in her assessment report.

Wagner Corporation submitted plans for the pilot training academy earlier this month, with an incorrect figure showing it would cater for more than 800 students.

According to Qantas and Wagners, the academy would only house up to 250 student pilots.

