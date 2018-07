Firefighters are this morning responding to a fire at the Coffs Harbour Golf Course.

Firefighters are this morning responding to a fire at the Coffs Harbour Golf Course. Trevor Veale

AN approved burn at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club has turned heads this morning.

But there was no need for concern as, according to NSW Fire and Rescue Mid North Coast Commander Inspector Tony Lenthall, it was an approved pile burn.

"They were burning off green waste and it was part of a burn approved by the Rural Fire Service,” he assured.