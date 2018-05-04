Apprentice can't wait for his first race ride

KYLE Wilson-Taylor is a teenager itching to start race riding.

His master, Coffs Harbour-based trainer Brett Dodson, would also like to see him in the pigskin soon.

So much so Dodson took the 18-year-old across the Great Dividing Range on Wednesday to ride at the Tamworth Jockey Club's 10 barrier trials.

It helped that Tamworth is Dodson's home town, where he grew up, where he was endentured as an apprentice and where he also graduated to the training ranks before heading to the coast and a successful training career.

"It's good to come home and catch up with a few people," Dodson said.

He said the trip had been worth it with Wilson-Taylor making good progress.

"He (Kyle) has had a dozen trials so far," he said.

"Goes well. Just might take another month or so and a bit of travelling round to get to the trials."

Wilson-Taylor needs to ride 20 trials before stewards will consider his application to ride in races.

It's something he's always wanted since his "Pop threw me on a horse when I was young".

"I've been riding ever since. Love it," he said of the six months since starting his apprenticeship with Dodson.

Wilson-Taylor said he enjoyed the rush of riding thoroughbreds.

"The speed of the horse (is great)," he said of the thrill.

Wilson-Taylor had three rides at Wednesday's barrier trials, he finished unplaced in his first two starts but he won his final ride, guiding the Cody Morgan-trained Yzerman produced home in the 900m trial in 54.20secs.