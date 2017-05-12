Appreciating all nurses around the world

GENEROUS, hard-working and compassion are just some of the qualities possessed by nurses around the world.

Today, on International Nurses Day, people are thanking and showing their appreciation to nurses locally and internationally for their continued commitment to care for their community.

"It takes a special person to be a nurse or a midwife, which is why it is so important that we take the opportunity on this day to thank these hard-working women and men for their compassion, professionalism and round-the-clock commitment to caring for patients,” said Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser.

"I am always struck by the selflessness and dedication of nurses and midwives.

"They give selflessly providing not just treatment and assistance, but comfort and support to patients in need.

"Under the Liberals and Nationals we have delivered 2,274 additional front-line nurses and midwives and support staff to better serve the community.

NSW Health currently employs approximately 49,900 nurses, representing the single largest workforce group within NSW Health not including casual and agency nurses.

Celebrate the lifesaving work they do and their contribution to the community but thanking them on International Nurses Day.