Apply today for top jobs on Coffs Coast

Nursing positions are available on the Coffs Coast.

IF you’re looking for work on the Coffs Coast, check out our list of the top ten jobs currently seeking applicants.

There’s a variety of positions from nursing, support officers, drivers and contractors.

Registered/enrolled nurses

Baringa Private Hospital is currently seeking experienced registered and endorsed enrolled nurses to join their nursing team. Positions are available in medical, surgical, intensive care and mental health units. Permanent and casual positions available.

Send applications including current resume and two available references to brownjo@ramsayhealth.com.au

Multiple hospitality positions

Due to continued growth, Pacific Bay Resort has exciting opportunities available including full-time front office attendant/night auditor, full-time qualified chefs and apprentices and full-time maintenance assistant.

For more information on each vacancy, visit pacificbayresort.com.au/contact/careers/

Early Childhood teacher/educational leader

Toormina Community Preschool is seeking applications for a full-time teacher/educational leader commencing term 1, 2020. Successful applicants will lead and implement an inclusive program for three to six-year-olds and complete children’s documentation.

Detailed application pack with selection criteria can be obtained by emailing kerrie@toorminapreschool.com.au

Learning support aide

Bishop Druitt College is seeking applications for a part time learning support aide. Information packages can be downloaded from bdc.nsw.edu.au

Activity support officer

Waratah Respite Services is seeking an enthusiastic and experienced activity support officer/care services employee to work with the Waratah Team to deliver activities designed to motivate, enable and enhance independence. The position may also be required to work shifts in the overnight respite cottage.

Applications close on Wednesday, December 4.

Email admin@waratahrespite.com.au

MC driver

JRB Haulage, a contractor for a major transport company based in Boambee, is seeking to fill the following position.

Full time MC Driver, linehaul Brisbane to Sydney. Must have over two years’ experience in the transport industry. BFM an advantage.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2D99S4D

Home delivery contractor

Home delivery contractor sought for Wednesday and Saturday print editions of the Coffs Coast Advocate. Applicants must have a reliable vehicle.

Email circulation@coffscoastadvocate.com.au

Service Advisor

Lifetime Connect is seeking a service advisor within their aged care team to help manage a caseload of aged care clients. As a service advisor you will provide quality, culturally appropriate case management to lifetime connect clients receiving home care packages, including package and financial development monitoring review to meet the current aged care standards required by the Australian Government.

Email hradvisor@lifetimeconnect.org.au

Girls academy development officer

Orara High School is seeking a development officer who will manage and support program delivery and mentoring of girls in years seven to twelve. The role is a full-time, 12 month temporary contract with the possibility of extension commencing on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Forward a resume and cover letter to Anthony Donovan at orara-h.school@det.nsw.edu.au

Housekeeper

Observatory Holiday Apartments is seeking a casual housekeeper with outstanding attention to detail to join their team. Shifts will be approximately from 9am to 2pm.

Email your resume to julia@theobservatory.com.au