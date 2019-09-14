Application lodged to turn cafe into childcare centre

THE SITE: Beachstone Cafe at Sapphire Beach may become a childcare centre.

A POPULAR Coffs Coast cafe may be turned into a childcare facility after a development application was lodged with the Coffs Harbour City Council.

Cougle Investments Pty Ltd have lodged the application for Beachstone Cafe, located at Sapphire Beach, to be transformed into a childcare facility which could cater for up to 40 children.

The childcare centre would be open from 6.30am-6pm Monday to Friday.

The centre would also have a small coffee kiosk attached which would operate 6am-9pm seven days a week, depending on the demand.

The DA was lodged on August 30, with the estimated cost of the demolition and alterations to the building to be about $350,000.

A traffic impact assessment of the application states "The re-purposing of the existing cafe as a childcare centre will add a much needed facility to the local community.

"The existing parking and access facilities are suitable for the proposed childcare centre without addition or reconstruction.

"The anticipated increase in weekday am and pm peak hour traffic movements will be within the capacity of the local road network and not be significantly detrimental to the amenity of the area.

"Consideration of parking and traffic generation matters associated with the change of use of the premises to a childcare centre has identified no matters which are not satisfactorily catered for either from Council's DCP requirements or the Child Care Planning Guidelines."

Residents have 30 days from September 11 to give feedback on the development application to the Coffs Harbour City Council.

