Apple: Why Hollywood, Nashville and New York love 'em

CREATIVITY. Productivity. Inspiration. They are words Apple use a lot to talk about its most loyal fans.



And there's probably no better example than users of the MacBook Pro.



Whether you're a photographer, video blogger, aspiring writer, budding engineer or just a very lucky student, the MacBook has become synonymous with creative expression.



From its beautiful display to its football field size trackpad, it's the ultimate tool for putting your ideas into reality.



Travel to Nashville, where budding musicians gather, and more often than not you will see them weaving their sounds on a MacBook. Go to the studios of Hollywood, and movie magic is being created and cut on these things.

Check out the coffee shops of the streets of New York, where creatives thrive, and odds on, they're using a MacBook.

But is the MacBook Pro still ahead of the game? Other laptop makers arguably offer more bang for buck and are coming out with superthin and powerful rivals. There's the Dell XPS, Razer Blade Stealth, Surface Pro and HP Spectre, to name a few.

COOL TOOL: The 13-inch MacBook Pro has a Touch Bar and Touch ID, making it one of the ultimate tools for work and play.

Read expert reviews of the Pro, however, and you'lll find that as a total package, particularly if you're an Apple fan, it's hard to beat.



This year's Pro model offers a lot more grunt, something particularly noticeable when editing high resolution videos, drone footage or super detailed photographs.



We've been putting the 15 inch model through its paces over recent months and you definitely notice the upgrade provided by the faster 9th-generation Intel Core processors.



Bringing eight cores to MacBook Pro for the first time, Apple says its delivers two times faster performance than a quad-core MacBook Pro.



Combine that with better graphics, the super accurate Retina display, fast solid state disks, and you have the ultimate tool for work and play.

LEARNING: The MacBook Pro has some great apps for students.





But it's not without its critics. The super low profile keyboard still has little give and is too loud for my liking, though my daughter tells me I'm a loud typist.



It's fast for typing and the trackpad is brilliant to use, but I prefer the keyboard feel of my work Dell. That said, the more I use the MacBook, the less it bothers me.



For resting your palms, though, it's great because there's so much real estate underneath the keyboard.



Touch ID for signing in and the Touch Bar continue to set it apart from your run of the mill Windows laptops.



Many reviewers have questioned the value of the Touch Bar. To be honest, when it first came out, I thought it was cool but didn't use it much.



But that changes as you see more uses for it. Even typing this article, words are automatically suggested, as happens on your iPhone, saving a lot of time, particularly if you're not a touch typist.

Scrolling through photos is a beautiful, as is editing video using the Touch Bar.



With a price tag starting at $3500 for the 15 inch MacBook Pro, you have to make the most of every feature.



My lament is outside of my day job, I don't get enough time to play on the most creative tool at most disposal.



When I do, however, you appreciate the little things. Text is so clear as you read, and watching 4K video is like a high end TV experience.



If you're just surfing the web and watching Netflix, this isn't what you need. Get the MacBook Air, an iPad or iPad Pro or something a lot cheaper.



But if you're compiling code, rendering 3D graphics, conjuring up a new building or development, editing multiple streams of 4K or multiple tracks of music, this is the beast.

The 15 inch screen certainly is the better choice if you are multi-tasking and working with images a lot, though the 13 inch MacBook Pro offers turbo boost speeds of up to 4.7Ghz and it lighter to carry around. The difference between the two is almost half a kilo.



What you marvel most about the 15 inch, though, is how super thin it is.



The Retina display offers an impressive 500 nits of brightness and support for the P3 wide colour gamut.



Editing in Photoshop or cutting video in Final Cut Pro is where you will appreciate the display.



The stereo speakers are super generous, filling the room with what Apple accurately calls wide-stereo sound.



The MacBook Pro has Thunderbolt 3 ports for data transfer, charging and connecting up to two 5K displays.

As a photo enthusiast, I would love to see it include an SD card slot, like my iMac.



The Mojave operating system has some good features, including Stacks which piles files into near groups. It also brings iOS apps, including News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home to the Mac.



The 13 inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar starts at $2699 while the 15 inch we tested would set you back more than $4000.



It's a lot of money but if you're the creative type, you'll probably appreciate the fun and flare.

