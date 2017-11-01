Why you should update your iOS today

APPLE fans are rejoicing online after the company released the first major update to iOS 11 since its release in September.

The iOS 11 operating system which debuted alongside the iPhone 8 has been much maligned by Apple fans for various bugs and for appearing to rapidly drain the battery.

Despite the fact Apple has previously pushed out a few minor upgrades to the latest iOS, many iPhone and iPad users will be happy to see iOS 11.1 arrive.

The new update has fixes to a number of iOS bugs and improvements to security. Most importantly, it includes a patch for the Krack? Wi-Fi hack vulnerability revealed a few weeks ago, which is good news and certainly a reason to make sure you update your device.

The iOS 11.1 download comes with 70 new emoji characters, which were previously unveiled by Apple in July. Among the additional characters are new sporting activities like rock climbing and curling as well as mythical creatures such as wizards, fairies, mermaids and vampires.

Apple has also brought back some screen gestures which it curiously left out of the original iOS 11. The 3D Touch option which lets you open up the app switcher by pressing down on the left side of the screen is back, which is nice to see.

iOS 11.1 is available to download now on supported iPhones and iPads. To access the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update.