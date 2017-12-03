Menu
Appeal supports cancer-stricken families

FLYING HIGH: Tracy Sell, Mick Wayte and Rhonda Solly promote the Coffs Harbour Coles Red Kite Appeal.
by Matilda Englert

IF YOU'RE a Coffs Coast shopper, you can support the Red Kite charity over the next four months to help families affected by cancer.

The purpose of the campaign is to provide financial and emotional support to children and young people with cancer and their families.

The Red Kite campaign predicts financial assistance for young people affected by cancer will be in higher demand these holidays due to rising travel and living costs.

Recent findings show the need for financial support among cancer patients is 25 per cent higher across the state at Christmas time.

Redkite Head of Fundraising Isobel Lindley said cancer made Christmas a difficult time.

"Unfortunately cancer doesn't stop at Christmas and the pressure on families can be heightened when a child or young person is in hospital or very sick,” she said.

"By providing financial support, we can help with essentials like putting petrol in the car for those endless trips between hospital and home.”

From now until Boxing Day, Coffs Coast shoppers can purchase a $2 Red Kite donation card at Toormina, Moonee and Coffs Harbour Coles supermarkets. 100 per cent of the proceeds will go towards the Red Kite foundation.

