Crime

Appeal over wild street brawl on town's main street

12th Dec 2018 5:10 PM

POLICE investigating a brawl involving up to 30 people are appealing for help from the public.

The incident occurred in Haly St in Kingaroy about 1.15am Saturday.

Several fights broke out outside a licensed venue involving up to 30 people.

A Kingaroy man, 25, suffered a serious head injury and another man, 36, suffered a fractured cheekbone.

A Hodgeleigh man, 46, also suffered a fractured cheekbone.

Investigations are continuing to identify everyone involved, and anyone in the area who may have witnessed or recorded the incident on mobile phones, or who have dash cam, are urged to phone police.

Toowoomba Chronicle

