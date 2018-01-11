Menu
Login
News

Appeal for witness of 'brazen' robbery to step forward

NSW police cars Coffs Harbour. 06 November 2015. Photo Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate
NSW police cars Coffs Harbour. 06 November 2015. Photo Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale
Keagan Elder
by

POLICE and a store manager are appealing for a witness who might help an investigation into a robbery.

BISCO store manager Scott Shaw said a woman witnessed a man walk out of the shop with tools hidden under his shirt around noon on Saturday.

Mr Shaw told police a man believed to be the "brazen” thief returned to the industrial supply store on 20 Cook Dr days later where the manager fronted him in the car park.

"They've denied everything and were quick to drive away,” Mr Shaw said.

SUSPECT CAR: BISCO store manager Scott Shaw is appealing for a woman who witnessed allegedly flee the store with tools under his shirt and drive away in this car on Saturday, January 6.
SUSPECT CAR: BISCO store manager Scott Shaw is appealing for a woman who witnessed allegedly flee the store with tools under his shirt and drive away in this car on Saturday, January 6. Facebook

He said he had spoken with police, who hoped to get a formal statement from the witness on Saturday.

"A female provided some information about a male and a possible vehicle,” Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command acting crime manager Detective Senior Sergeant Peter O'Reilly said.

Det Snr Insp O'Reilly urged the woman to phone Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  bisco coffs clarence local area command coffs coast crime robbery witness

Coffs Coast Advocate
First on record: green turtle nests on one of our beaches

First on record: green turtle nests on one of our beaches

BEACH users are urged to keep away from site as "even one nest is highly significant”.

Firefighters battle fuel tank blaze as semi-trailer crashes

TRUCK CRASH: It took firefighters about 40 minutes to extinguish the B-double blaze 4km south of Urunga in the early hours of Thursday morning, January 11, 2018.

Firefighters battle burning fuel tanks after truck crashes

High rise hotel up in the air?

The crane is no longer a fixture on the corner of Gordon St and Harbour Dr

Crane at Coffs Central is down, sending rumour mill into overdrive.

Beaches for 'everyone' to enjoy not just free campers

FREE RIDERS: Local surfer Bryn Goode wants no camping at busy beach car parks on the Coffs Coast. Coffs Harbour City Council said there were signs at its beaches prohibiting free camping.

Local surfer sick of free campers leaving 's****y toilet paper'

Local Partners