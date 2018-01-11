Appeal for witness of 'brazen' robbery to step forward

POLICE and a store manager are appealing for a witness who might help an investigation into a robbery.

BISCO store manager Scott Shaw said a woman witnessed a man walk out of the shop with tools hidden under his shirt around noon on Saturday.

Mr Shaw told police a man believed to be the "brazen” thief returned to the industrial supply store on 20 Cook Dr days later where the manager fronted him in the car park.

"They've denied everything and were quick to drive away,” Mr Shaw said.

SUSPECT CAR: BISCO store manager Scott Shaw is appealing for a woman who witnessed allegedly flee the store with tools under his shirt and drive away in this car on Saturday, January 6. Facebook

He said he had spoken with police, who hoped to get a formal statement from the witness on Saturday.

"A female provided some information about a male and a possible vehicle,” Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command acting crime manager Detective Senior Sergeant Peter O'Reilly said.

Det Snr Insp O'Reilly urged the woman to phone Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.