Appeal for witness in little girls’ death probe

Police are appealing for public assistance to help identify a witness, as part of the homicide investigation into the deaths of two young girls at Waterford West on Saturday afternoon, November 23.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help identify a witness, as part of the homicide investigation into the deaths of two young girls at Waterford West on Saturday afternoon, November 23.

POLICE are appealing to the public to help track down a potential witness in the alleged double murder of two children in Waterford West on Saturday.

They have released CCTV vision of a man in a high-visibility shirt walking in a southerly direction along Logan Reserve Rd, towards Muchow Rd, around 1.15pm that day.

Two year old Darcey-Helen Conley (left) and one year old Chloe-Ann.

Emergency services were called to reports of two children unresponsive inside a car on Logan Reserve Rd about 1.45pm.

Detectives would like to speak with the man as he is a potential witness. He is not considered a suspect.

The man is caucasian and was wearing a high-visibility shirt, tradesman shorts, work boots, a white hat and was carrying a black backpack at the time.

Anyone with information on the identity of this man is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.