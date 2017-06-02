VIDEO: Appeal to catch culprits behind hotel armed robbery

CCTV of hotel armed robbery: Police are appealing to the public for information surrounding an armed robbery at a Coffs Coast hotel.

POLICE are appealing for information following an armed hold-up near Coffs Harbour in April.

About 10.20pm on Sunday, April 2, three men armed with a metal baseball bat, crowbar and machete, forced entry into a licensed premises on Moonee Beach Road, Moonee Beach.

The men took a large amount of cash and fled the scene.

A staff member suffered minor injuries during the robbery.

Detectives from Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command attended the scene and commenced an investigation.

All three men are depicted wearing dark coloured clothing, with their faces covered.

Police would like to identify the three persons depicted in the CCTV footage who they believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.