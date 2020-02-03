Menu
Graham Robert Morant, who was jailed for counselling and helping his wife to end her life, has appealed his conviction in the Queensland Court of Appeal.
Crime

Appeal bid for man who aided wife's death

by Cheryl Goodenough
3rd Feb 2020 3:23 PM

A Gold Coast man who convinced his wife to kill herself and then helped her to do it for a $1.4 million life insurance payout is appealing his conviction.

Graham Robert Morant says the judge gave incorrect instructions to a jury during his 2018 trial in Brisbane.

The jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to a total of 10 years' imprisonment.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467.

