Appeal against archbishop’s ‘inadequate’ sentence

Philip Wilson leaves Newcastle Local Court after being sentenced to home detention. Picture: AAP / Darren Pateman

CONVICTED former Adelaide archbishop Philip Wilson is facing more legal action after the NSW Director of Public Prosecutions lodged an appeal against his "inadequate" home detention sentence.

Wilson was sentenced to 12 months' home detention after being found guilty of concealing child sex abuse.

The 67-year-old Wilson covered up the crimes of paedophile priest James Fletcher, who was found guilty of child sexual abuse in 2004 and died in jail of a stroke in 2006.

In August, Wilson was ordered to stay at his sister's home in Newcastle for at least six months until he was eligible for parole.

He immediately launched an appeal against his conviction.

But the DPP on Thursday told AAP it had lodged an appeal "against the inadequacy of the sentence".

The DPP's appeal is expected to be mentioned in Newcastle District Court on September 13. - AAP