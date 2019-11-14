‘Apocalyptic’ Venice floods turn deadly

People wade through water in a flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy. Picture: AP

Venice has declared a state of emergency after a 1.8-metre flood devastated the tourist hotspot and killed at least two people.

The Sun reports that shocking pictures show the historic St Mark's Basilica under water - as the regional governor described a scene of "apocalyptic devastation".

A tourist carries her luggage in a flooded St. Mark's Square, in Venice. Picture: AP

A woman wears bin bags as she carries her suitcase while wading through high water, in Venice. Picture: AP

Luca Zaia, governor of the Veneto region, said: "There's apocalyptic devastation.

"Venice is on its knees … the art, the basilica, the shops and the homes, a disaster … The city is bracing itself for the next high tide."

Saint Mark's Square was submerged by more than one metre of water, while the adjacent Saint Mark's Basilica was flooded for only the sixth time in 1200 years - sparking fears for millions of dollars worth of priceless art.

People wade through water in a flooded St. Mark's Square, in Venice. Picture: AP

The city's Mayor Luigi Brugnaro blamed climate change for the "dramatic situation" after one man died as a direct result of the flooding.

He claimed the basilica had suffered "grave damage", but no details were available on the state of its world-famous Byzantine interior.

People wade through water during a high tide, in Venice. Picture: AP

The building's administrator said it aged 20 years in a single day when it flooded last year.

The victim, a local man from Pellestrina, was killed after being struck by lightning while using an electric water pump.

The body of another man was reportedly found when concerned relatives entered his home.

Workers clean up after high waters flooded the interior of St. Mark's Basilica, in Venice. Picture: AP

Night-time footage showed a torrent of water whipped up by high winds raging through the city centre.

Tables and chairs bobbled along alleyways as locals waded to their hotels.

Transport officials closed the water bus system - except to surrounding islands - because of the emergency.

A man looks at a stranded ferry boat, in Venice, Italy. Picture: AP

One posh hotel was forced to stack priceless tapestries on tables after a "waterfall" swamped the bar.

A museum of modern art was evacuated after the floodwater sparked an electrical fire.

And two French tourists were forced to SWIM back to their hotel after a makeshift bridge overturned.

Tourists take pictures in a flooded St. Mark's Square, in Venice. Picture: AP

Only once since records began in 1923 has the tide been higher, reaching 1.94m in 1966.

Dramatic photos show taxi boats and gondolas grounded on walkways flanking canals.

An estimated 85 per cent of the city is underwater, sparking concerns over damage to ancient mosaics and artworks.

