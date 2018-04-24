APLNG launches EOI for 2019 gas contracts

AUSTRALIA Pacific LNG, which operates one of the Curtis Island plants, is calling for expressions of interest from Australian gas users for new sales in 2019.

It's the company's latest bid to prove its support for the domestic market, after fears last year Australia could face a gas shortage by next year.

The shortage fears spurred the Federal Government to put pressure on the gas exporters last year.

The government threatened to trigger gas export restrictions if the Curtis Island LNG exporters did not commit to supply more gas to the domestic market.

This year APLNG committed a further 21 petajoules of gas to the Australian east coast gas market, taking its total for 2018 to more than 200 PJ.

"This year APLNG is on track to supply the equivalent of around 30 per cent of Australia's east coast gas market demand," APLNG chief executive officer Warwick King said.

"APLNG continues to be a leading supplier to the domestic market by bringing meaningful volumes of new supply to customers in Australia.

"We are now looking to next year, and through our expression of interest that is currently in the market we are keen to hear from gas users about potential gas sales in 2019."

The expression of interest has been sent to gas users across eastern Australia, including select power generators, commercial and industrial customers, and retailers who purchase gas for distribution, and which represent the bulk of the wholesale market for gas.

Mr King said while the expression of interest is specific to 2019, APLNG is also requesting buyers to express their indicative interest for future gas supply from 2020 to mid-2023.

APLNG is offering a variety of products and services designed to provide flexible options for Australian domestic gas market participants, and accepting nominations for delivery points in Queensland, South Australia, Victoria, and New South Wales.