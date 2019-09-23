These homes come with an a-peeling fruity twist

Tania Dias is among the first residents to move into The Orchards.

Residents moving into a new $1 billion master-planned residential community will have no excuse not to have enough vitamin C.

The 8.8ha site called The Orchards, developed by Sekisui House Australia, has been designed to pay homage to the regions citrus-growing heritage.

Orange trees have been planted at the front of the first two complexes within Stage One of the Sydney estate called 'Imperial'.

They have also been planted on the rooftop gardens as well also grown vertically on every second level of the buildings.

First homebuyer Tania Dias, 34, who grew up in The Hills, is among the first to move into the new apartment complex. She searched for six months before buying a one bedroom property after inspecting the display unit.

Admitting to not being a big fruit eater, Tania has instead enjoyed the herb gardens available to residents.

'It is amazing living there - I have only lived at my parents house and the amenities on offer here are things that I have never had before such as a pool, a gym and I have been able to sunbake on the rooftop," she said.

"It ticked all my boxes, the finishes are of a very high standard, public transport is close by and my workplace at Rosehill is just a 20 minute drive."

The site is believed to be one of Australia's first original orchards dating back to 1807.

The first crop of fruit for residents is due next winter with the trees currently thriving on site. There will also be lemons and limes on offer.

When completed The Orchards will comprise of 1300 apartments, 2ha of protected green space, an open air cinema, plus a network of cycle and walkways.

Around 120 residents have moved into the Imperial buildings with more than half of the apartments now sold.

Paul Wainwright, sales and marketing operations manager for Sekisui House, said the development has been embraced by Hills locals.

"The oversized apartments, proximity to the new Metro Norwest and nature themed community designed to reflect its native surroundings has captivated house hunters," he said.

Originally published as Apartment living where you pick your own fruit