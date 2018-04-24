Menu
Login
ANZAC BISCUITS: These simple and delicious biscuits are traditionally made to commemorate Anzac Day.
ANZAC BISCUITS: These simple and delicious biscuits are traditionally made to commemorate Anzac Day. Alison Paterson
Opinion

Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

Alison Paterson
by
24th Apr 2018 11:22 AM | Updated: 12:17 PM

BAKING a batch of Anzac Biscuits on April 24 is a tradition in my home.

Getting out the ingredients, sifting the flour, sliding the trays into the oven and enjoying the fragrance as the biscuits bake are part of the experience.

It's also a good time to reflect on the amazing service and sacrifice made by some many mean and women in our defence forces and associated organisations such as the RSL, Red Cross, Legacy and CWA who support these amazing people.

While the Australian War Memorial has many different recipes, some of which contain coconut, my family does not use this ingredient.

But no matter the ingredients, it's a great recipe for remembrance.

So go ahead and bake some for your family and friends.

Ingredients

2 Cups (180g) rolled oats

1 Cup (250g) sugar

1 1/2 Cups (230g) SR flour sifted

250g of melted butter

2 Tablespoons of golden syrup

2 Tablespoons of boiling water

2 Teaspoons of bicarb soda

Method

Turn on your oven to 160

Mix oats, sugar and flour in a large bowl with a wooden spoon.

Combine golden syrup and boiling water then add bicarb soda and melted butter and mix thoroughly as it fizzes.

Make a well in the dry ingredients and add wet mixture and combine well.

Wear disposable gloves or use a small spoon to scoop and place small balls of mixture on a tray lined with baking paper. Flatten slightly with the back of the spoon.

Bake in oven until golden brown - about 10 minutes.

Cool on tray then gently slide off paper onto a wire airer.

Enjoy.

anzac biscuits anzac day 2018 food northern rivers anzac day recipe
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Why petrol prices are sky high

    Why petrol prices are sky high

    Motoring MOTORISTS around the country have cried foul over massive petrol price increases. Here’s how to avoid the worst of it.

    • 24th Apr 2018 12:04 PM
    Coffs Harbour to host state's best junior surfers

    Coffs Harbour to host state's best junior surfers

    Surfing Coffs announced as venue for the Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles.

    • 24th Apr 2018 11:30 AM
    Future of Foster's Garage gets town talking

    Future of Foster's Garage gets town talking

    News DA lodged for Foster's Garage sparks Bellingen speculation

    Man taken into custody during Toormina incident

    Man taken into custody during Toormina incident

    News Police situation at Toormina now resolved

    Local Partners