Anything can happen when these two sides meet

GRUDGE MATCH: Coffs City United Lionesses player Holly Trimble (left) battles for the ball against the Woolgoolga Wildcats on Saturday. Sam Flanagan

FOOTBALL: There mightn't be a sporting rivalry on the Coffs Coast as unfathomable as the one between Coffs City United Lionesses and Woolgoolga Wildcats.

The two sides clashed in the C.ex Group Women's Premier League on Saturday for the fourth time this year and it was the Wildcats who walked away with a 4-1 win.

The victory made it two wins a piece for 2019, though it's the scorelines which have left spectators scratching their heads.

Along with their win on the weekend, the Wildcats beat Coffs City 3-1 in round four. Their two losses to Lionesses were 4-1 and 6-0 respectively.

Lionesses captain Jodi Wood came up with a possible answer for the unpredictable nature of the rivalry.

"I don't think we've played each

other full strength yet both teams

have been missing players and one team's just been better on the day,” Wood said.

"They played really well on the weekend because the 6-0 loss would have hurt them.

"We were pretty devastated, we weren't expecting that result. We were gutted at the end of the game.”

Despite the side's loss, Coffs City United were able to win the Barselaar Shield thanks to three victories from their men's premier league and reserve grade teams .

With the pointy end of the season fast approaching, Wood said she's confident her side can make a fist of the remainder of the year.

"It's such a close competition and anyone can beat anyone. We've got Urunga this weekend and they're the only team we haven't beaten yet.”

"So it will be nice to beat them so there's not a psychological disadvantage if we play them in the finals.”