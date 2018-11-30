Anxious parents are setting kids up to fail

Taking away all kinds of risk simply means kids aren’t ready to face the world as they grow. Picture: Justin Brierty

Monkey bars.

They are the bad guys in the room this week as the clipboard brigade tut-tuts about the life damage these steel frames cause kids.

They argue that children would be far better off if playground fixtures like these were torn down, taking with them all the paralysing fear they brew about broken bones, bumps, bruises.

It is also worth noting that this week Mission Australia released its Youth Survey 2018. For the first time in the annual study's history, mental health - not drugs and alcohol - ranked as the top issue of concern for young people in every state and territory.

In the survey of 28,000 Australians aged 15 to 19, 45.3 per cent of those from NSW said mental health was their top concern - up from 38 per cent in 2017, and doubling since 2016.

NSW State Director Nada Nasser said it was time we - us adults including those helicopter parents - start prioritising young people's concern about mental health.

Part of this wakeup call, she said, involves taking "immediate action to ensure all young people have access to the right supports".

Well, yes. But consider what we are witnessing here.

Young people are more and more aware of their mental health even as adults attack all the simple things that, in childhood, helped kids learn to cope with risk, resilience.

Some parents are now calling for monkey bars to be removed from play areas in a bid to keep children safe. Picture: iStock

Coping with stress (43 per cent), school or study problems (34 per cent), and mental health (31 per cent) were identified as the top three areas of personal concern, in this week's survey.

And if you look at the stats from an organisation like Beyond Blue, it makes your blood run cold, parent or not.

One in seven young Australians aged 4 to 17 experience a mental health condition, equivalent to an estimated 560,000 Australian children and adolescents

One in fourteen young Australians (6.9 per cent) aged 4 to 17 experienced an anxiety disorder in 2015. This is equivalent to approximately 278,000 young people.

A child doesn't need to have an arm in plaster to tick resilience on life's checklist, but they do have to experience hardship and navigate their way back to happiness.

So in 2018 we have created a situation where, in trying to protect kids from pain, we bring them just that. Helicopter parent raising smothered children who suffer increased anxiety and depression and a decrease in the sense of control of their own lives.

But here's an idea: Maybe failure and struggle need to be normalised.

Yet the safety-first mob says otherwise.

"Monkey bars were OK when I was a kid 60 years ago, but they're not an appropriate form of play equipment in 2018," said David Eager, Professor of risk management at the University of Technology Sydney.

Getting hurt, physically and emotionally, is all part of growing up and learning resilience. Picture: iStock

This doesn't make sense to me. Kids are still kids but today's kids are too soft so the bars are now too hard?

Who is making kids that way? Answers on a postcard please.

Professor Eager has previously agreed that "children need to be given opportunities to engage in activities where they will be able to learn from their mistakes".

But let's not forget that while playgrounds have been neutralised, plenty of children using them are still heading to hospitals and doctors.

We continue to chip away at childhood traditions under the guise of protecting our young. Heavens, our free-range parents should have been arrested for the stuff they let us get away with.

I spent many a blistering summer's day riding my bike with my brother collecting aluminium cans and lugging home a huge sack of metal which earned us about two dollars each.

How many cotton wool triggers are there in that sentence alone?

Yet I was able to sense and navigate stranger danger, road safety, sun care, time management, handling sharp objects and knew which bubbler to wash my hands with and drink from. No hand sanitiser for me, and monkey bars were a daily fixture.

I'm not saying send your child to the tip and there endeth the life lesson, but in 2018 do we even know where to draw the line between protecting children and giving them the space they need for psychological growth?

I am convinced by the link between free play and learning to survive the rough and tumble and good mental health in teenage and later life. Picture: iStock

I am convinced by the link between free play and learning to survive the rough and tumble and good mental health in teenage and later life.

I posed this theory to digital health and wellbeing expert Dr Kristy Goodwin, who champions free play and has documented the damage it does when we won't let kids be kids.

"Physical and mental resilience in kids is developed through playground activity and real human interaction," she told me.

"Incidental play like hanging from a monkey bar or a tree helps develop upper torso and upper body strength, the vestibular system, as well as spatial awareness.

"Calculated risk helps kids develop resilience. Because they are not doing this and sitting at a desk or looking at a screen, their handwriting is poor and those fine motor skills are not strong enough.

"Some of the research in this suggests two theories: kids are getting injured because they lack the physical dexterity and even while in the playground there is digital abandonment by the supposedly supervising parent."

Either that or we make kids total couch potatoes to "keep them safe".

How else do kids learn the strength of their bodies?

Do you remember mastering the full length of the monkey bars as a kid while the other older kids looked with approval?

What a sense of achievement that was.

Today other measures of success such as social media likes are seen as more important than trying, failing and learning.

You have to learn the hard lessons while you are growing up or emotional fragility will be the demon you tackle for the rest of your days.

Louise Roberts is a columnist for The Daily Telegraph.

@whatlouthinks