Antidote coming to world's problems

The Sydney Opera House's 2017 festival of ideas, art and action, ANTIDOTE, will be streamed live to more than 10 cultural centres across NSW, Victoria, the ACT and NT on Sunday, including the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

At 11am, The Economist magazine's Russian and Eastern European editor, Arkady Ostrovsky, explores today's political reality through the lens of Putin's Russia. Described by The New York Times as 'a first class journalist...with an instinctive understanding of how politics, ideas and daily life really work there', Ostrovsky examines what is real, what is fake, and what is possible in today's new world order.

At 12:30pm, Tamika D. Mallory, the powerhouse political organiser behind the Women's March on Washington, will reflect on the impact of the largest single-day protest in US history and discuss the ongoing fight for gender equality. Landing on TIME's 2017 '100 Pioneers' list and Fortune's 2017 list of the 'World's Greatest Leaders', this is an unmissable conversation with a prominent voice of civil rights, social justice and feminism.

Rounding out the day, an exclusive backstage Q&A with Rutger Bregman will stream to satellite audiences at 1.45pm.

The 28-year-old wunderkind and author of Utopia for Realists: The Case for a Universal Basic Income, Open Borders and a 15-hour Workweek has taken his native Holland by storm.

"I've heard for three years that many of my ideas are unrealistic and unreasonable and that we can't afford them,” Bregman has said. "And the simple answer is 'Oh, you want to stick to the status quo? How's that been working out?”

