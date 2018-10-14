Menu
Anti-bully crusader Sammy Pearce has a petition before state parliament. PHOTO: FACEBOOK
News

Boy, 11, launches campaign to 'stop bullies': You can help

by Judith Kerr
14th Oct 2018 4:04 PM

AN 11-year-old Queensland boy is taking a "top down" approach to bullies.

Sammy Pearce from Cedar Grove, who set up his Bully Free Schools in Australia group, has turned his sights to state parliament.

He launched a petition in June calling on the state government to introduce "targeted anti-bullying education" into all schools.

The petition, which closed on Sunday with 1282 signatures, said educating students about the effects of bullying would ensure primary school students learned values and behaviours to prevent bullying.

The petition also calls for education programs to help students who are being bullied to cope at school and broader social situations.

Sammy's education initiative would also include at least one annual combined parenting and children's educational program.

"Sign my petition and share it as much as you share funny cat videos," Sammy said on Facebook.

"This can save a lot of kids! It's time to be brave."

Sammy is now busy on his next project, a Walk for Peace.

He will speak to Logan and Scenie Rim councils tomorrow about a new date in a bid to get the event up and running in the near future.

"I've got kids singing, doing speeches and reading poems and then a one-hour dream guard show which is awesome," he said.

SIGN Sammy's petition here: https://www.parliament.qld.gov.au/work-of-assembly/petitions/petition-details?id=2957

