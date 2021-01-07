Anti-maskers abuse Ikea staff

Two anti-masker ‘Karens’ have hurled abuse at staff in an Ikea store, telling them to “shut up” after being asked to wear face masks.

Two women have hurled abuse at staff in a Sydney Ikea store, telling them to "shut up" after being challenged for a fourth time for refusing to wear face masks while shopping.

One of the anti-maskers filmed a video of two Ikea workers at a checkout as both women stridently objected to being challenged about masks.

The video was posted on Reddit by user @7thwardcharizard1 on Tuesday, just three days after the NSW Government mandated mask wearing in shops and on public transport in response to new coronavirus clusters.

The footage is captioned, "And it begins … the idiots are out in full force! I don't know why I thought we in Sydney were better than this".

Non-mask wearers risk on-the-spot $200 fines, although only police officers can issue them, and children under 12 and people with certain medical conditions are exempt.

The two anti-masker women rudely insist to the male and female Ikea workers, who are dressed in uniform and both wearing face masks, that they are exempt adults.

One of the women starts filming the dispute after the pair clearly has been told again to wear a mask and tells the Ikea workers, "Shut. Up. It's the fourth time today".

The second woman says, "Yes it is … you know people have medical conditions, they have trauma, rape, abuse.

"They have a multitude of reasons as to why they are exempt. It is part of the law. It is unnecessary, it is unnecessary to act this way."

The female Ikea worker turns her back to the women and her male colleague steps forward to speak with the women, saying "you don't need to film her".

Two women stridently objected to being told to wear masks and abused the Ikea workers. Picture: Reddit/@7thwardcharizard1

One of the anti-maskers objects, saying in a shrill voice, "I'm allowed to film her. It's my right to film her.

"You need to understand. In your website … your website says we are exempt."

The other woman says "If I'm not wearing a mask, there is a reason. The website says …"

But the male worker interrupts, saying "That's fine" and the woman snaps, "Shush, don't cut me off.

"The website says if you cannot wear a mask, you don't have to.

"'Clearly I'm not wearing it for a reason."

The other woman interjects, "Clearly you need to be informed of your own website. So you need to stop telling people to wear masks if they choose not.

"End of. Shush."

One of the women can then be briefly seen raising her hand up to the man, who tells her, "It's just what we've been told."

Reddit comments supported the workers. Picture: Reddit/@7thwardcharizard1

One of the women then accuses the Ikea workers of "harassment" and tells them to "back off".

The video has attracted more that 300 comments on Reddit, most sympathetic with the Ikea staffers.

"I think if someone had a legitimate exemption and quietly told the manager there would be no issue," one person posted, "These entitled f***ers were looking for a fight."

"The people working at the shops are just doing their jobs and following the new rules. These ladies are just acting entitled," another wrote.

"I feel so bad for the workers that have to deal with this s**t now," another said.

"Putting others at risk and rattling on about abuse victims whilst they verbally abuse innocent people just doing their job. Disgusting," wrote another.

The video is reminiscent of those filmed of "Bunnings Karen" and others in the days after Melbourne mandated masks on July 22 last year.

In Sydney, noisy protesters took to the streets of Bondi Junction and paraded through a shopping centre on Sunday, a day after the mask rule began but still while there was a grace period for fine imposition.

Masks are mandated indoors in Great Sydney, Wollongong, the Central Coast and the Blue Mountains in shops, businesses and on buses, trains, and in taxis and ride share vehicles.

The women abused the Ikea workers and complained they’d been told four times to wear masks. Picture: Reddit/@7thwardcharizard1